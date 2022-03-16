Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Acquires 3,110 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder bought 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.