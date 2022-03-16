Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Ian Smith Purchases 333,334 Shares

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM – Get Rating) insider Ian Smith acquired 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.06 ($20,143.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.36.

About Rex Minerals

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

