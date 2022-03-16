Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Purchases $42,150.00 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 706,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 20.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

