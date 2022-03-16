Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 276,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Rimini Street by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 6,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

