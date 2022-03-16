RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in February

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,700 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.3 days.
RIOCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.
Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
