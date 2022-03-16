RLJ Lodging Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.
NYSE RLJ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 2,035,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,269. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 430,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 172,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
