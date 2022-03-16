RLJ Lodging Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

NYSE RLJ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. 2,035,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,269. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 430,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 172,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

