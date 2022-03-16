Robert W. Baird Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 291.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

HARP stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

