Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.3 days.
RHHVF stock opened at $380.00 on Wednesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $420.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.86.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHHVF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
