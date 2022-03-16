Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.27) target price on the stock.

ROR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 420 ($5.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 403.67 ($5.25).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.02) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.60 ($4.92). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 326.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($67,910.79).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

