Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 4.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 117.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,308 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 609,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of RY stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

