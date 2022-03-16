Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.56

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.56 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 121.05 ($1.57). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.55), with a volume of 4,186,183 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.56. The firm has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31.
About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)
