Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KKWFF stock remained flat at $$29.00 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

