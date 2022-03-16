Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 8,256 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,613 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

ZEN stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

