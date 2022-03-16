Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $12,115,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

