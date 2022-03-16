Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 57.8% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 95.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 242,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

