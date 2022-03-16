Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,904 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.