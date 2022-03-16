RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 0.9% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $98.68 million and approximately $105,524.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $41,371.10 or 1.00123416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

