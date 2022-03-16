Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,139,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
