Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,139,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWAY has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

