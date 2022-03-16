Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Russel Metals stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

