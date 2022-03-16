salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.19. The company had a trading volume of 134,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

