Sandeep Sahai Acquires 14,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 474,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,058. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

