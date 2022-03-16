Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 11.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. 23,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.
WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.47.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.