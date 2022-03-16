Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 11.2%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.35. 23,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $873.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

