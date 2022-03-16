Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Hits $51.40 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $3.00 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00070894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

