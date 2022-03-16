SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.
In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.
SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
