SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 179,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

