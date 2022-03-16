Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SVTRF opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.
Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (SVTRF)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.