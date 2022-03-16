Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SVTRF opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

