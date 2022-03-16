Shard Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

