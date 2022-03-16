Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STTK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $40.92.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

STTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.