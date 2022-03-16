Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of STTK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $40.92.
STTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
