Shaun Wills Buys 92 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($196.20).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Shaun Wills acquired 73 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($195.55).

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,002.37).

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 57 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.91 ($194.94).

SDRY traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 416,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,758. Superdry plc has a 1-year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The firm has a market cap of £135.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.06.

SDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.40) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.90).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

