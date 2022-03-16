Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $656.97

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$656.97 and last traded at C$660.81, with a volume of 182652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$694.03.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$96.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,057.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,573.75.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total transaction of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.