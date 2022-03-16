Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Drops By 21.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,118,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 5,215,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
