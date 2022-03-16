Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Increases By 38.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $49.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

