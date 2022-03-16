Short Interest in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Decreases By 27.1%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBI shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

