Short Interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Rises By 37.0%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.
BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.