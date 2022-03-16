Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 47.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
LFC stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
