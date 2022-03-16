Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 47.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LFC stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 19.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

