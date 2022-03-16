Short Interest in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Increases By 46.5%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 708,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

