Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Rises By 33.2%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

