Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Decreases By 20.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 929,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSDF shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

CTSDF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

