Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Decreases By 29.1%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

