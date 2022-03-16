Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Grows By 43.4%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

FATP opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.