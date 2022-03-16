Short Interest in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Grows By 43.4%

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FATP opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Fat Projects Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fat Projects Acquisition (FATP)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.