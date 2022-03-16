Short Interest in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Increases By 31.0%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $68.67. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

