Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Increases By 35.9%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GRVI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,193. Grove has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Get Grove alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRVI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grove by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grove during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.