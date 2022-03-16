Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Increases By 29.8%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.7 days.

HERXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

OTCMKTS HERXF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

