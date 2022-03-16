Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 41.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24.

