Short Interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Expands By 22.2%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of JILL stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.Jill will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.