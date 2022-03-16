Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declines By 27.0%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $17.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a one year low of $284.49 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

