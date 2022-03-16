Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Grows By 42.2%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture (Get Rating)

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.