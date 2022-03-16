Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Drops By 29.6%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NXCLF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. LIFULL has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.85.
LIFULL Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIFULL (NXCLF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.