Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Drops By 29.6%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NXCLF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. LIFULL has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.85.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

