Short Interest in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Declines By 20.5%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DRAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRAY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $21,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $13,441,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $11,863,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $9,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

