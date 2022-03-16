Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 34.3%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of MFCSF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 8,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

