Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Rises By 25.9%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,841,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 7,020,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,315.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMTOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

About Mitsubishi Motors (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

