Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Rises By 25.9%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,841,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 7,020,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,315.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMTOF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

